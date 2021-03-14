Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Decreases By 69.8%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the February 11th total of 488,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROYMF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMF remained flat at $$7.00 during trading hours on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.