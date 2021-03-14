Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Declines By 43.9%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,152,700 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 11th total of 7,407,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,763.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SAPMF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.27. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

