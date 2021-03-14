Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Declines By 43.9%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,152,700 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 11th total of 7,407,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,763.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SAPMF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.27. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

