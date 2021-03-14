Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Grows By 61.9%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sims has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

