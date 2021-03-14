Short Interest in Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Decreases By 65.9%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SBKK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 29,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630. Suncrest Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter.

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

