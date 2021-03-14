Short Interest in Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Expands By 62.5%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEPGY remained flat at $$3.74 during trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.82. Superdry has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

SEPGY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Superdry currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

