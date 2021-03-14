Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Decreases By 38.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the February 11th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SSMXY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

