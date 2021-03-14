Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Decreases By 38.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the February 11th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SSMXY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

