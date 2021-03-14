Short Interest in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Rises By 58.5%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 11th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

TTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of TTM stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Tata Motors has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

