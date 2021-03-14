Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Expands By 55.1%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the February 11th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

HQH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 124,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,926. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.