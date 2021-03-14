Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Decreases By 41.2%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 11th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Tosoh stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

