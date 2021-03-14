Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Expands By 63.6%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the February 11th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,646. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $318.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMQ. Raymond James raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trilogy Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

