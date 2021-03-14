Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Expands By 63.7%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 11th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 2,859,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,634,085 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $7,357,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 290,408 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.