Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rises By 54.7%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,274,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 11th total of 4,701,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 451.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.