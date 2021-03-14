Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declines By 41.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 11th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VGSH stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

