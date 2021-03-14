Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Rises By 74.1%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 47.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,349 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period.

NYSE:HYI remained flat at $$15.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,022. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

