Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rises By 54.6%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the February 11th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get ZTE alerts:

Shares of ZTCOY opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. ZTE has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.14.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.