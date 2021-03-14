ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $80,560.00 and approximately $756.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 56.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.15 or 0.00637872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035130 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

