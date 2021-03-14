SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One SHPING token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHPING has traded up 122.6% against the US dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $235,226.21 and approximately $53.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00634512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034930 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

