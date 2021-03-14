Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Up 74.9% in February

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the February 11th total of 117,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS remained flat at $$2.93 during midday trading on Friday. 342,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTS. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.