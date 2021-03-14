Simple Software Solutions Trading Down 9.1% This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $170,422.13 and approximately $23.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027137 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001567 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,687,233 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

