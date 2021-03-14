SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading 94.7% Higher Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 94.7% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00641385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034975 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

