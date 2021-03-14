SingularityNET Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.10 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $241.67 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.52 or 0.00642126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036035 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGI is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,763,186 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.