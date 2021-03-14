Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $28,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $50.52 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

