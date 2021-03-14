Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 15,300 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TR opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

