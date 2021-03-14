Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 2,133 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after purchasing an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,251,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,240,000 after purchasing an additional 171,081 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 808,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

NYSE KMX opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $136.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

