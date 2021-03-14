Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

FMC opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

