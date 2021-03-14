Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KL. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,512 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,072 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 886,432 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 118.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $31,163,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

KL opened at $34.52 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

