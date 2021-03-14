Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

