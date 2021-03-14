Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 17,897 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 48,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

