Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 39,000 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.20% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.