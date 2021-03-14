Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 67,200 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 234.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.18% of CBIZ worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238,940 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $52,474.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,541.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

