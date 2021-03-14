Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR opened at $159.50 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

