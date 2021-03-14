Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Comerica Bank raised its position in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Burlington Stores by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.21.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $311.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.11 and its 200 day moving average is $233.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $311.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

