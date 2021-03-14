Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA opened at $318.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.92.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

