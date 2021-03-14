Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BRO opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

