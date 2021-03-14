Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,187 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in FMC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after buying an additional 225,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in FMC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,279,000 after buying an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FMC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,312,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

FMC stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

