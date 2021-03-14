Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after buying an additional 257,561 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $4,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $2,470,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

