Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,049,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

