Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.28 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,346 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

SJM opened at $121.44 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

