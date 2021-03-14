Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.28 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,346 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $121.44 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.