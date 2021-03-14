Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nordson by 105.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 146.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nordson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nordson by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.80.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.82.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

