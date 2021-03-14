Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $3.30 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 538,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 562,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $115.59.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
