Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $3.30 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 538,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 562,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

