Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.21.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $311.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.11 and its 200 day moving average is $233.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $311.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

