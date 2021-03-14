Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $221.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $600,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

