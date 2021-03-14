Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 64,100 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.20% of NIC worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NIC by 575.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NIC by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

