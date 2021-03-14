Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Shares in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.35% of Teekay LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

TGP opened at $14.55 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

