Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 36,100 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of EMCOR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EME opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
