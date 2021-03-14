Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 36,100 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of EMCOR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

