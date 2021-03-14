Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 19,500 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after buying an additional 753,065 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after buying an additional 705,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,324 shares of company stock worth $6,733,732 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.