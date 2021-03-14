Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,031 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after buying an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $46.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

