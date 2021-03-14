Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 591 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $312.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.92.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $318.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day moving average of $268.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

