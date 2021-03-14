Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,900 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Syneos Health by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

